Hikmatyar, Ammad win U17, U19 KP National Junior Squash titles

PESHAWAR – Hikmatyar and Muhammad Ammad clinched the titles of the U17 and U19 categories of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday. Secretary Sports Tahir Khan Orakzai was the chief guest while Qamar Zaman, Wazir Gul, Sajjad Khan, Mohibullah Khan, Munawar Zaman, Ehsan Khan, officials and coaches were also present there. Hikmatyar of Punjab defeated Huraira Khan of KP 3-2. Both the finalists played well and gave each other a tough fight with some fine shorts were also witnessed. Huraira Khan won the first game 9-11 but Hikmatyar staged a strong comeback and raced up to victory in the second game 11-9 to make it 1-1. In the third game, Huraira played well and took it 11-7 but Hikmatyar did not look behind and won two back-to-back games with same margin of 11-7 and 11-7 to clinch the title. In the U19 category final, Muhammad Ammad of KP recorded victory against compatriot Mutahir Ali Shah in 48 minutes, the score was 8-11, 12-10, 11-4, and 11-8.

At the end, Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Khan Orakzai gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up teams.

Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association for holding tournaments on regular basis in different age groups that is why through competitive exposure players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming up at national and international levels.