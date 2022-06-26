Imran favoured a TV channel at PTV’s cost, reveals Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Calling Pakistan Television (PTV) the national identity, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Saturday accused former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan of favouring a private channel at PTV’s cost.

She said Khan also ordered an attack on the PTV building during the party’s sit-in in Islamabad in 2014.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that later Imran Khan had even patted on the back of those who had attacked the PTV building. The minister went on to say that the previous government of PTI was going to sell the media organisation.

“The last government had planned to give the rights of the state-owned television to a private news channel,” she said and added, “PTV had the cricket rights until September 16, 2021 but these were given to a private channel.” She said the previous government compromised PTV Sports’ rights by signing an illegal agreement with a private media group.

Info minister says rules repeatedly changed during PTI govt to sell PTV sports’ rights and favour a private TV channel

The minister said an Expression of Interest for acquisition and dissemination rights was changed again and again to favour ARY group during the PTI government. She said the said agreement with ARY group not only compromised legal procedures for the bid but also damaged PTV’s economic interest. She vowed that justice will be done and PTV will get its due rights during her tenure as the matter has been forwarded to FIA to initiate an inquiry against the persons involved.

Marriyum said the PTI government which claimed to modernize the broadcasting world, not only put the state institutions into economic crisis but they also destroyed the existing stature of PTV and other institutions. She said that Imran Khan and members of his team tried to hoodwink the people by making tall claims and raising hollow slogans.

The minister recalled that the PTI government had once announced its plan to develop PTV on the pattern of BBC.