Imran Khan gives message ahead of Sindh LG polls

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the citizens to vote for his party’s candidates in Sindh local government (LG) elections and eliminate ‘Zardari mafia’.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier noted that the local body elections will be held today (Sunday) in four districts of Sindh.

“Despite Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) terrorising our candidates [and] not following [Supreme Court] orders to devolve authority to local [representatives] under [Article] 140A, we are taking part in the elections,” he wrote.

The PTI Chairman has urged the citizens to vote for the party’s candidate in the Sindh local government elections and eliminate ‘Zardari Mafia’.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for organising the first phase of local government (LG) polls in 14 districts of Sindh.

21,298 candidates will contest for 5,331 seats in 14 districts of Sindh, whereas, 946 candidates have been elected unopposed before the electoral battle.

The total number of registered voters is 1,149,2680. The election commission printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of Sindh LG polls.

