News Desk

LG elections: Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s son attacked in tharparkar

Son of former chief minister Sindh and SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim was injured on Sunday after being attacked allegedly by PPP activists in Tharparkar during local government elections.

According to details, Arbab Inayatullah was attacked at the Bacho Bhoot polling station in Kaloi area of Mithi with GDA leaders blaming the PPP for being behind the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling is underway in 14 districts of the Sindh province for the first phase of the local government elections amid strict security measures being taken to avoid any untoward incident.

The polling will continue unabated until 5:00 pm in 14 districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others are vying for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in the districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a fight.

As per the ECP records, as many as 9,290 polling stations are being established in the 14 districts with 1,985 declared highly sensitive and 3,448 declared sensitive. More than 100,000 staffers are performing their duties to hold the elections.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 8,508

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More