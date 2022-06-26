APP

Minister opens water supply schemes in Swat

PESHAWAR    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Saturday inaugurated water supply schemes in Shingardar and Rasheedabad areas of Swat.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs15 million. He said that project that was long standing demand of area people, would provide clean drinking water to residents of Shingardar and Rasheedabad.

He said that government was tirelessly working to address issues of people and to provide them basic amenities of life.

 He said that government was prioritising development of far-flung areas. Public money would be spent on the welfare and development of people, he added.

