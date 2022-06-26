News Desk

Not foreign but Fazlur Rehman’s conspiracy ousted Imran Khan, says JUI-F Chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the PTI government came into power with illegitimacy and fraud. It was not foreign but Fazlur Rehman’s conspiracy that ousted the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the seminar, he said that our elders faced the trials with great bravery and rendered valuable religious services. We must focus on our history. The sacrifices of our forefathers guide us.

Our struggle is for the survival of our ideology, beliefs and mission, he said.

The JUI-F Chief explained that the United States and the Western world are using their energies to destroy Islam, adding that our politicians are also have vested interest and the constitution is at the target today.

He further said that it will take time to get the nation out of the quagmire in which it sank. Peace and economy are interlinked, without peace there can be no economic development.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 10,013

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More