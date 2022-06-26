One killed, six injured in Jacobabad grenade attack

JACOBABAD – At least one person was killed and six others sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack near Mola Madad crossing gate in Jacobabad district of the Sindh province as police claimed to have arrested the suspect. The police while confirming the incident said that a hand grenade was hurled at a government vehicle near Mola Madad crossing.

“One person was killed and six others have been injured and all of them have been shifted to a local hospital,” they said. The police further claimed to have apprehended a man allegedly involved in the attack owing to their timely response to the incident.