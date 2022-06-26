Pakistan and FATF

Pakistan has been in and out of the FATF grey list thrice since 2008, placing it on an increased monitoring list for terror financing, proceeds of crime and money laundering. Whatever the politics and intrigues of India etc. who were definitely involved, the fact remains that we as a state have failed to take effective steps to curb our alleged involvement in terror financing etc. Merely legislating laws, without the will to implement them has only eroded our credibility. The individuals involved may have benefitted, but Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis.

Since 1958 we have sought almost 22 IMF financial assistance programs, but have failed to raise our revenues through direct taxation on all sources of income and instead chosen to take repetitive loans to bridge the widening deficit. The elite capture continues unabated and the black economy which is more than documented economy continues to enjoy tax rebates, amnesty schemes and patronization despite the threat of default that threatens Pakistan.

In 2008 Pakistan managed to get out of the grey list after two years in 2010 but was again put on the list in 2012 for three years till 2015. In June 2018 we were again grey listed by FATF and remained there till 2022, expected to be removed after on-spot clearance by the monitoring team in October.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.