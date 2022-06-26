Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence: PM

KARACHI – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence and wanted to promote friendly relations as it did not harbour any designs against anyone.

Addressing a passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy, the prime minister said Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be taken as weakness.

He said the entire nation was proud of its armed forces for their continuous vigil to foil enemies’ designs and rendering huge sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He observed that Pakistan Navy had been effectively playing its part to the overall deterrence and national security with the available resources.

Lauding the contribution of Pakistan Navy, the prime minister said that it had a legacy of valour and professionalism and expressed the confidence that the newly commissioned cadets would further strengthen that legacy.

He underscored that the maritime domain was continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and power re-shuffle globally. Only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with ever evolving geo-strategic spectrum and modern trends of warfare, he added.

He said that the three Services had proved their mettle against all threats at the borders. The whole nation paid tributes to all shuhada and their families, who had secured the country against all threats with their ultimate sacrifices, he said, adding the nation saluted them all.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the passing out parade.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with large coastline which held vast potentials which could be utilized by further strengthening of the defence capabilities and boosting of the maritime economy.

“Pakistan’s economic future hinges upon success of CPEC,” he said, adding the Gwadar port was its major project. He underscored that Pakistan Navy had even more important role to play in the present age of ever growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.

The prime minister said Pakistan Navy with its available resources continued to fulfill and perform well to meet the international obligations, besides countering multiple challenges.

| Shehbaz Sharif says our desire for peace not weakness | Pak Armed Forces have proved their mettle by restricting enemy at borders

| Addresses passing out parade at Naval Academy

Pakistan’s economic future depends on success of CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

He said equipping Pakistan Navy with the latest technology for safeguarding maritime borders of the country was a priority of the government.

Congratulating the newly commissioned cadets and midshipmen, he said that it was an auspicious occasion in the lives of these young men to start their wonderful naval career with a sense of great achievement and pride.

Extending felicitations, the prime minister advised the young officers to lead by their conduct, character, knowledge and foresight. The prime minister said that it was matter of great satisfaction for him that female cadets also formed the part of today’s parade that signified their innate strength and confidence.

They would serve as role model for the Pakistani girls and inspire them to pursue their dreams and acquire success in their chosen fields, he added. The prime minister said Pakistan was also extending quality cadet training to the brotherly countries including Bahrain, Palestine and Qatar.

The prime minister also congratulated officers from friendly countries on being commissioned in Forces of their respective countries. He advised the young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

He urged the newly commissioned officers to put up their best to live up the glorious tradition of their services and pride of nation.

The commissioning contingent comprised of 23 Midshipmen including 4 from Pakistan, 14 from Bahrain Defence Forces, 3 from State of Palestine, 2 from Qatar along with 19 officers from SSC Course.

The prime minister congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and highlighted the modern warfare dynamics, while underlining challenges of responsibility for newly commissioned officers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, ambassadors, defence attaches of various countries, civil dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.

Earlier, the prime minister reviewed the guard of honour.

Later, the prime minister gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi for his Overall Best Performance.

Midshipman Adnan M Ebrahim Jasim Bader (Bahrain) clinched the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Naufil Malik was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Sumayya Sajjad from Short Service Commission Course. The Proficiency Banner was awarded to Quarter Deck Squadron.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie highlighted the quality education afforded to Pakistani as well as friendly countries’ cadets at the Naval Academy.

The commandant urged the cadets to hold fast the ideals of loyalty, honour and courage, in order to become Officers with firm character.

Pakistan ready to contribute to collective endeavours of Commonwealth of Nations: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed the resolve to take all such measures that could help in increasing the digital transformation and promote literacy and skills of the Pakistani youth in all forms of education and learning.

In a virtual address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held in Kigali, Rwanda, the prime minister said that about more than sixty percent of the total population of the Commonwealth countries comprised of the youth who held the future of their countries in their hands.

“Further with increased role of technology and use of digital medium, we have come to realize that digital transformation is a key to achieve innovative, inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

About the CHOGM, the prime minister said that it gave him immense pleasure that they had gathered to think about their nations.

He appreciated the impacts of such a multilateral forum which could create on their shared goals, values, and principles as per Commonwealth charter.

He also reiterated that Pakistan was ready to contribute to the collective endeavours for the development of Commonwealth youth.

The prime minister also announced that Pakistan would host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in Islamabad in January next year and invited the Commonwealth youth ministers to visit Pakistan and explore the beauty and diversity of this beautiful country.