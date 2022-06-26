APP

Pakistan sends more relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Saturday handed over five trucks carrying 37.5 tons of food aid, winter bedding, tents, tarpaulins, and clothes to the Afghan authorities at Zeroline Ghulam Khan border crossing on Saturday. Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged the aid under the aegis of the Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum. Senior Programme Coordinator of Al Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Waseem and volunteers of his organization handed over the aid to Director Interior for Governor Khost Hafeezullah and Afghan border officials.

 

