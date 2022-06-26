Staff Reporter

Pakistan Test squad to train at Pindi Stadium for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE    –  The Sri Lanka-bound Pakistan Test squad gathered in Islamabad on Saturday to finalise their preparations for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures, taking place next month. The squad will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 26 June till 1 July, a PCB spokesman said. The playersm who are in England for country cricket including Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, will not be part of the camp and will join the team ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on July 6 from Lahore. Fawad Alam will join the camp on June 27.

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 11,062

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More