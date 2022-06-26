Pakistan Test squad to train at Pindi Stadium for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE – The Sri Lanka-bound Pakistan Test squad gathered in Islamabad on Saturday to finalise their preparations for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures, taking place next month. The squad will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 26 June till 1 July, a PCB spokesman said. The playersm who are in England for country cricket including Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, will not be part of the camp and will join the team ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on July 6 from Lahore. Fawad Alam will join the camp on June 27.