Pakistan’s economic crisis and early elections

Ousting of Imran Khan from government was grounded on one reason only – INFLATION.

It seemed that the alternatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had prodigious plans to cope with continuous hike in prices and services. The enthusiasm with which Pakistan Democratic

Movement (PDM) rallied across Pakistan implied that the leaders of PDM would immediately bring ease in common man’s life after coming into power. ‘Mehengayi Mukao March’ was designed to highlight the incompetence of Khan’s government while Miftah Ismail, the current finance minister of Pakistan, confidently claimed that the solution to Pakistan’s problems was nothing but the competent management. According to him, PMLN would significantly lower the prices of petroleum products if given power.

However, now that PDM is in power, it is revealed that no actual plan or policy was premeditated. ‘Mehengayi Mukao’ was mere a rhetoric to appease masses to gain influence. As per one of the PMLN leaders, it was PMLN’s wish to enjoy power and authority even if it lasts for 1.5 years only. Apparently, this wish was the main factor which played significant role in rallying against the previous government. The wishes, nevertheless, do not translate into practical schemes. The result is that the current government failed to sustain the petrol and diesel prices and in fact, increased them to an unprecedented value.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his team headed to IMF as soon as they assumed power. The finance minister left no stone unturned to get loan from IMF, while

PM flew to the states of KSA and Turkey with a cohort of officers in the hope of aid and assistance. To the surprise of many, none of our international friends came to rescue us. The trips, on the other hand, drained the already shrinking national exchequer. It also brought great embarrassment in the form of annoyance and distrust on the present government by regional players.

The fact that despite being in power for decades, both Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan

Muslim League (N) could not take any single pivotal step to save country’s crumbling economy.

Much needed reforms that require visionary measures and long-term sustainable policies, are need of the time like the ones, taken by previous government which will hopefully bring

Pakistan out of FATF grey list. The efficient management of resources, compliance with FATF requirements, austerity measures, and credible leadership were the main factors behind this success. All this along with the future of Pakistan now faces gloomy circumstances.

The same repetitive cycle of taking loans and spending them on non-developmental projects, rampant corruption, mismanagement of funds, inefficiency of government departments and unapt leadership led to national crises which also created problems for Pakistan on diplomatic front as well. Nations respect those nations which are self-sufficient and contribute to others’ economic, political or social wellbeing. Beggars, as our contemporary prime minister, termed us do not entice respect, partnerships and admiration. The goodwill earned by Pakistan during the tenure of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, is at stake.

Moreover, this government is vulnerable to alleged foreign interference. It came into existence and is now working under the impression of being backed by United States of America. The details of the recent meeting between new US Ambassador Donald Blome and Foreign Minister

Bilawal Bhutto was not revealed by the Foreign Office. Not only US but the emphasis on maintaining good relations with India and Israel by this government further strengthens the notion of foreign influence posing serious threat to national security.

All these factors point towards only one direction, i.e. early elections. To resolve this economic crisis and bring structural reforms, a fresh elected government is unavoidable because extreme measures call for the trust of masses, which cannot be gained without elections to bring the government of people’s choice into power. This government has failed miserably on all fronts and have nothing to offer except for the slogans and empty rhetoric of good governance. The fresh elected government will be able to legislate on the matters of national importance to bring Pakistan out of current inflation. Therefore, arrangements for the early elections should be made instantaneously.

Ousted premier Imran Khan’s only demand is free and fair elections and this demand is backed by the countless supporters of PTI. This fair demand should be listened by the concerned institutions before it gets too late.

UMER INAM

–The writer is a freelance journalist who can be reached at: tweet @UmerinamPk