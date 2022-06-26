PINS introduces modern SOPs for record compilation

LAHORE – Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has introduced modern SOPs for compiling records of supply and use of medicines. The record will be kept transparent.

In this regard, responsibilities have been assigned to administrative doctors, nursing superintendents and pharmacists. Mahmood said that all items of local purchase and surgical disposables will be issued on the indent book with the signature of the senior registrar and head nurse on which the MR number of each patient will must be mentioned so that the medicines can reach the concerned patients. Prof Khalid Mehmood said that the defacing of the ward or theater to which the medicines were issued from the store will also have to be verified.

All medicines will be procured while keeping the quality standard and no compromise will be made in this regard. The nursing staff will receive medicines from the store and complete record of the patients will have to be kept up-to-date. He clarified that the pharmacist will weekly check the records of medicines and inform the MS in writing in this regard.

The executive director added that the in-charge nurse of prescribing medicines in the ward or operating theater would be replaced after three months. This monitoring system will increase the efficiency of the PINS.

Moreover, the contractor of medicines will provide rates on a daily basis for local purchase and those with lower rates will be given preference so that government funds can be spent on the welfare of as many patients as possible.