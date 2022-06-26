APP

Plastic export surges 42.3pc

ISLAMABAD    –    The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 42.30 per cent during the eleven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported plastic material worth $385.643 million during July-May (2021-22) as compared to the export of $271.014 million during July-May (2020-21), showing an increase of 42.30 percent, according to the PBS. In terms of quantity, the plastic materials’ export however witnessed a decrease of 13.61 percent, declining from 262,136 metric tons to 226,463 metric tons, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic export increased by 158.31 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The plastic material exports in May 2022 were recorded at the $47.056 million against the export of $18.217 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic rose by 33.07 percent in May 2022 as compared to $35.362 million in April 2022.

