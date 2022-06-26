PM directs measures for public safety over street crimes surge in Punjab

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, while expressing concern over rise in street crimes in Punjab province, directed the provincial government to take measures for protection of lives and properties of the people.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the law and order in the province, said the public opinion could only be turned in favor of the police and law enforcing agencies by showing performance.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the law and order situation in the province, terror threats as well as the measures being taken to curb the scourge.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the steps to eliminate the sources of terror financing and relevant laws.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the law enforcement agencies regarding the fulfillment of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s action plan.

He said the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood side by side with the country’s armed forces.

“Our struggle will go on till the elimination of terrorism. The government will never compromise Pakistan’s security and defence,” he remarked.

He said the role of the provinces in implementation of the National Action Plan would be revived which had subside over last four years. The ignorance of the province’s role in the National Action Plan during last four years also led to the rise in terrorism, the prime minister viewed.

He said that it was inevitable to ensure law and order in the country for revival of the national economy and country’s development.