PM extends greetings to Qatri Amir on 9th anniversary of assuming reins of govt

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday extended his heartiest congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of Qatar government. In a tweet, the prime minister said Qatar is making massive strides under his leadership and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar remain excellent.