Staff Reporter

PM grieved over sad demise of Turkish Scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences to people and government of Turkey over the sad demise of renowned Turkish Scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi. In a tweet, the Prime Minister termed death of renowned Scholar a huge loss not only for Turkey, but for the entire Islamic world. Shehbaz Sharif said the slain scholar personified the Islamic teachings of piety, humility and love for humanity.

 

 

