Police nab five outlaws, recover arms

Attock – Police have arrested five anti-social elements including a drug smuggler. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them under the relevant criminal laws. In the first incident, Fatehjang police arrested one Naibzar for black mailing Mubeen Usman and his uncle by making their objectionable video and snatching Rs 110,000 and a motorcycle from them and further demanding Rs 4 lakh from them while the other five accused are still at large.

In another attempt, Hazro police arrested two Afghan nationals Akhtar Muhammad and Rozi Khan for having no valid passport and other travel documents. Both have been booked under the foreign act.

In another attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested Muhammad Saeed r/o Peshawar who was trying to smuggle three kilograms of heroin.

Attock City and Hazro police arrested Owais r/o Bagh Neelab and Araqat Shah r/o Akora Khattak and recovered two pistols from their possession.