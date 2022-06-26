Polling underway in 14 Sindh districts for first phase of LG elections

Voting for the first phase of Local Government (LG) elections in 14 districts of Sindh is underway.

According to details, polling started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any break. The local government elections are being held in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Larkana, Kanbar- ShahdadKot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kahmor, Sukkur, Ghoki and Khairpur.

The total number of registered voters is over 11.4 million and the election commission has printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of the LG polls.

Government has deployed over 40,000 policemen across polling stations to maintain law and order while Sindh Rangers is on standby. Carrying of any kind of weapons is also prohibited under section 144.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed while at least 21,298 candidates are in the field against 5,331 seats.