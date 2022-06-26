News Desk

Polling underway in 14 Sindh districts for first phase of LG elections

Voting for the first phase of Local Government (LG) elections in 14 districts of Sindh is underway.

According to details, polling started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any break. The local government elections are being held in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Larkana, Kanbar- ShahdadKot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kahmor, Sukkur, Ghoki and Khairpur.

The total number of registered voters is over 11.4 million and the election commission has printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of the LG polls.

Government has deployed over 40,000 policemen across polling stations to maintain law and order while Sindh Rangers is on standby. Carrying of any kind of weapons is also prohibited under section 144.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed while at least 21,298 candidates are in the field against 5,331 seats.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 8,528

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More