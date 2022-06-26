News Desk

Pregnant woman loses life due to doctors’ negligence

A pregnant woman lost her life due to alleged negligence of the doctors at a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of Muridke and later the family was handed over the death certificate mentioning cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

The deceased woman’s brother told the media that the family took her to the hospital for delivery where she lost her life due to the negligence exhibited by the doctors.

He added that the hospital administration handed them over a death certification which mentions the cause of death is cardiac arrest.

Earlier, a woman had died of doctors’ negligence at a private hospital in Sargodha when she was brought there for stomach pain. The doctor had recommended a kidney operation. The family was asked to pay Rs45,000 fees for the operation.

After the surgery, the woman’s health got worsened and she passed away in a few minutes while the doctor fled from the hospital.

