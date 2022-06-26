APP

Prime Minister Para Games to kick off from today

ISLAMABAD    –   President Pakistan Blind Sports Federation Ch Muhammad Waqas on Saturday said an event was going to be held for the first time under the name of Prime Minister Para Games. Players from all over Pakistan were participating in this event, Waqas said at a press conference here. He said Para Games was going to be the biggest event in the history of Pakistan. All blind players are taking part in it. Pakistan Blind Support Federation has been working for six years and it was formed to promote blind students, he said. “We appeal the higher authorities to provide regular grants to this federation for the betterment of the blind students,” he added. He said a total of 120 athletes from all over Pakistan were participating in this event. He said four disciples including Athletics and Judo would be played in the games. He said the event was being organized with the help of the present government. The students have been given regular training and the games would kick off from Sunday.

