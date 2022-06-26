Problems with the orange line

Like any other project, the orange train project was being carried out to provide transportation for the general public, but the project was found to be a failure as there was a delay in the project, an increase in the calculated cost of the project, poor resources and planning due to corrupt practices at the managerial level.

The projected total initial cost of this project was Rs165 billion, of which China was providing Rs150 billion in the form of a loan but later further financing was required as the cost of the project reportedly increased to a whopping Rs271 billion. This clearly shows that there were incompetent people that were given the responsibility to plan the budget of the project as the cost exceeded a very high level. The costs are forecasted and estimated before starting the project and there is always a margin for the factors that could affect the cost, but this clearly shows that it wasn’t planned well.

Cost estimation is basically influenced by the complexity of the project, market price fluctuation, scope of construction, unpredictable market conditions, site limitations, construction methodology, and buildability of the project. Normally there is an evaluation of the initial cost of the construction project from the tender drawings which basically is the rough estimate and after that, there is a complete scope and specifications of the project. The bidders are generally given these drawings and a bill for the quantities to quote the rate that they are willing to work on but there are certain departmental criteria on which the contractor is bound to bid with 4.5% of the estimated cost of the project. Moreover, the management will prepare the initial project cost or a tender or which depends on the market rate standard basis which is updated twice a year and comes under the finance department of Pakistan.

Jannat Umar,

Lahore.