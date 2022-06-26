PTI demands annulment of Sindh local govt elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday has announced to approach the Supreme Court demanding annulment of Sindh local body elections.

PTI leaders Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi along with others while addressing a press conference said that there was an only spectacle in 14 districts today while PDM and PPP allies are also pointing fingers after today’s violence and mismanagement.

We will approach the court for an annulment, they said.

The PTI leader Imran Ismail while inviting MQM Pakistan to return in the PTI camp said that PTI is the largest party in Karachi, if transparent elections are held then no one can defeat PTI, and our candidates are being threatened.

Earlier, MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) look into its performance after anomalies emerged in the election process.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Waseem Akhtar said that fair and free elections are not possible in the current atmosphere and said that at some polling stations, there are no ballot papers while voters have also stayed away from the process after violent incidents.

He said that the entire media was running footage of ballot papers being forcefully taken away during the polls, raising questions on the claim of free and fair elections.

The MQM-P leader also said that such a violence-marred election is also a question mark on the government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).