PTI seeks security for Imran Khan during by-poll rallies

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought security for party chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan during his political campaigning for by-elections in Lahore.

The PTI Punjab leadership has wrote a letter to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore for providing security to Imran Khan from 4:00pm to 10:00pm during his public rallies in Lahore at four separate locations where by-elections are scheduled for July 17. It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has decided to give tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections. According to details, the former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilize party workers in the relevant constituencies. The PTI chairman will visit the constituencies of dissident Members of Provincial Assembly for the Punjab by-election campaign.

Sources further said that the former prime minister will visit four constituencies in Lahore on Sunday and will address the Workers Convention during the visit. The final schedule of Khan’s visit to Lahore has also been released by the party. He will campaign for the by-election and address the Worker’s Convention. The PTI chairman will address a public meeting on Ashiana Road in PP-168, followed by another address on Hali Road in PP-158 Gulberg. Later, in PP-170, he will address a rally at Abu Bakar Chowk in Wapda Town and in PP-167. Later, he will give address the party activists in Umar Chowk. The by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly are being held on July 17.

Meanwhile, Khan has announced countrywide protest rallies on July 2 against rising inflation and amendments in the NAB law. At a press conference on Saturday, he said that the main rally will be held at Parade Ground in Islamabad on Saturday while the protest rallies would also be held in other cities across the country including Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad. “Everyone has to come out against this imported government, not for him but for the future of their children.”

The former prime minister said that the 10 percent super tax imposed by the coalition government on 13 major large-scale industries will bring a storm of inflation in the country. He added that the industries have started laying off employees after the imposition of super tax.