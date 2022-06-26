News Desk

PTI’s Fazl Mula wins by-poll in PK-7 Swat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazl Mula won the by-poll in PK-7 Swat, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, as per the unofficial results.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant after the death of ANP’s Waqar Ahmed Khan while four candidates including PTI’s Fazl Mula and ANP’s Hussain Ahmad Khan were contested in the election.
As per the unofficial results, PTI’s Fazl Mula won with 18,042 votes while ANP s Hussain Ahmed came second with 14,665 votes.

