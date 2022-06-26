Staff Reporter

Rana Sana’s indictment delayed

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s indictment in a drugs case was delayed on Saturday as his plea for one-day exemption from appear for hearing was approved by a special court for the control of narcotic substances in Lahore.

The court has now summoned him on July 23. Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force which claimed to have recovered 15-kg of heroin from his vehicle.

In the last hearing, the court had stated that charges against the interior minister would be framed on June 25. However, Sanauallah did not attend the hearing today with his lawyers stating that the interior minister was busy with the annual budget session in the National Assembly.

The court, therefore, gave a day’s exemption to Sanaullah from attending the hearing and summoned him on July 23. Other suspects in the case were present in today’s hearing.

 

 

