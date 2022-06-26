Sindh LG polls: Violence breaks out at several polling stations

Clashes were reported at several polling stations during voting for first phase of local government (LG) election in 14 districts of Sindh.

According to details, clashes erupted between JUI-F and PPP workers in ward 10 in Kandhkot. Thirty people were injured as they attacked each other with sticks while several vehicles also got damaged.

In a separate incident, gunmen stormed Tori Bungalow at UC Dari polling station in Kandhkot and abducted ten members of the election staff.

Nawab Shah: Polling was stopped due to a commotion at Nadir Shah Dispensary polling station. The TLP candidate and voters protested over TLP’s missing voting symbol on the ballot paper.

In another incident, armed men stormed three polling stations of UC8 and took the ballot papers with them, causing delay in the electoral process.

Names misspelled: Meanwhile, according to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the ECP will issue a new schedule for re-elections in constituencies where the candidate names were not spelled correctly.