Street cleaning drive in Dhok Mangtal starts

RAWALPINDI – Dhok Mangtal’s local welfare organisation called Mangtal Falah-o-Behbood Group has started providing waste bins to control the spread of garbage in various streets of the area.

Under the clean-up drive, streets will be cleaned first on self-help basis and then the residents of will be provided with waste bins.

The group members discussed their previous performance in the meeting. Committees have been formed for health, education, cemeteries, and sanitation and each committee would have four to six members who will liaise with the concerned departments on civic issues.