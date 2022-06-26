INP

Street cleaning drive in Dhok Mangtal starts

RAWALPINDI   –    Dhok Mangtal’s local welfare organisation called Mangtal Falah-o-Behbood Group has started providing waste bins to control the spread of garbage in various streets of the area.

Under the clean-up drive,   streets will be cleaned first on self-help basis and then the residents of    will be provided with waste bins.

The group members discussed their previous performance   in the meeting. Committees have been formed for health,   education,   cemeteries, and sanitation and   each committee would have four to six members who will liaise with the concerned departments on civic issues.

