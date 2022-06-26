Three fake police officials arrested

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested three persons impersonating as police officials involved in blocking vehicles and motorcycles on road in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Osama Rafaqat, Nabil Ahmed and Muhammad Tayyab. Police have also recovered police uniform, fake cards and pistols from their possession.

The motorcycle used by the accused has also been seized.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.