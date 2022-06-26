APP

Three fake police officials arrested

RAWALPINDI    –    Police have arrested three persons impersonating as police officials involved in blocking vehicles and motorcycles on road in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Osama Rafaqat, Nabil Ahmed and Muhammad Tayyab. Police have also recovered police uniform, fake cards and pistols from their possession.

The motorcycle used by the accused has also been seized.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 10,667

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More