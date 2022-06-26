News Desk

Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred while seven terrorists were gunned down in a fire exchange that took place between security forces and the terrorists , the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted on the information of the presence of terrorists in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kalle, North Waziristan District.

During the operation, the terrorists exchanged fire with the security and the troops effectively engaged the terrorists resultantly, 7 of them were killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

“During an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain (age 44 years, resident of Parachinar, Kurram) and Havildar Babu Khan (age 38 years, resident of DI Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat”, the ISPR added.

While area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 8,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More