Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred while seven terrorists were gunned down in a fire exchange that took place between security forces and the terrorists , the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted on the information of the presence of terrorists in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kalle, North Waziristan District.

During the operation, the terrorists exchanged fire with the security and the troops effectively engaged the terrorists resultantly, 7 of them were killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

“During an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain (age 44 years, resident of Parachinar, Kurram) and Havildar Babu Khan (age 38 years, resident of DI Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat”, the ISPR added.

While area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.