War Crimes

The United Nations report on the murder of Palestinian journalist is finally out, and unsurprisingly, the investigation points to Israel deliberately killing Shireen Abu Aqla. As was evident for all those except stakeholders willingly looking to obfuscate facts, Israeli forces were the only ones who fired live rounds in the altercation. The investigation also reveals that the shot was fired with the intent to kill the journalist, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with the word ‘Press’ clearly written.

At this point, it is not shocking that the Israeli state continues to commit one war crime after another—against Palestinians, journalists and anyone else willing to stand against the injustice—but the fact that the world continues to look the other way. What is worse is that this is not the only incident of attacks against journalists by the apartheid state in recent times. Al Jazeera’s building was bombed last year, and this was declared an ‘accident’ by Israel.

Al Jazeera, the employer of Ms Abu Aqla, has now decided to move the International Criminal Court (ICC) for both these cases. What effect this will have beyond symbolic censure is debatable, considering that the apartheid state refuses to recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction.

However, even if the effect of this international outrage is limited initially, pressure must be kept up on Israel. Tel Aviv has relied on the world looking the other way when Palestinians are being marginalised, but international reactions are slowly changing. We must keep up the pressure and not let these incidents slip from interest or attention.

It is important for the global community to stand together against injustice, and conflicts like Palestine and Kashmir are indicative of the global movement needed to even bring these long-standing issues to light. Pakistan must offer its diplomatic support to the people of Palestine and stand with them against the actions of the apartheid state. We must raise our voice in support of the ICC proceedings against Israel, and remind the world that strong alliances and lobbying should not detract from the very real crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the Israeli state.