World Drug Day to be marked today

ISLAMABAD – The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is marked on June 26 every year around the globe with an aim to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse. As in other parts of the globe like every year, the World Drug Day would also be marked in Pakistan on Sunday (today) to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

This day was supported by individuals, communities and various organisations all over the world. The aim of celebrating World Drug Day is to highlight the harmful effects of drugs. The focus this year was to curb the spread of misinformation on the topic and to encourage the exchange of facts related to drugs.

Drug trafficking was a growing crime in Pakistan and police and the Ministry of Narcotics and anti-narcotics forces were cracking down on it on a daily basis. Various events like motor car and bike rallies, drug awareness stage dramas and drug awareness walks, banners, steamers, panaflexes at airports, railway stations, bus stations, roads, chowks, traffic signals and other important public places were being held all over the country, to mark the day.

Further, awareness video messages have also been played on LEDs installed at shopping malls and other prominent places throughout the country.

Similarly, the Ministry of Narcotics Control and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Pakistan has also organised walk and cycling rally to commemorate the World Drug Day on Sunday here at Gulshan e Fatima Park, Margalla Road.

The event would be attended by UNODC Country Representative, Dr Jeremy Milsom and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) DG.

The event would be attended by senior government officials, international community, and students from schools, colleges, civil society and general public.