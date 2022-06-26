APP

WSSCA kicks off cleanliness drive

Abbottabad    –   Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Saturday kicked off a special campaign for cleaning Abbottabad Bazaar and washed the whole city with water and chemicals.

Member WSSCA Board of Directors Maj (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Khalid Khan Saduzai, Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Javed Abbasi and other officers participated and supervised the first-of-its-kind cleaning operation in Abbottabad city.

Traders and masses have appreciated the cleaning drive and said that it was an important step towards making the city clean where 25 special sanitation staff members, four vehicles, four mechanical sweepers and water tankers took part in the special operation.

According to details, WSSCA has cleared all markets and streets of Abbottabad through a special operation as per the agreement inked with the business community of Abbottabad. The business community appreciated the performance of WSSCA and assured all possible cooperation for the cleanliness of the city in the future.

Talking to the sanitation staff, Maj (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the operations staff is the backbone of the organisation whose welfare is our first priority. Referring to the excellent performance of the staff, he said that it is a reward to pick up something harmful on the way, and do your work with devotion.

