24th convocation of University of Central Punjab held

LAHORE PR – 24th Convocation of the University of Central Punjab was held at Expo Center, Lahore in a graceful ceremony. Ahmar Bilal Sufi, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, graced the occasion as guest of honour. Prof. Sohail Afzal, Executive Director, Punjab Group of Colleges, was the chief guest. Other participants included esteemed VCs, many distinguished guests from private and corporate sector, guests and parents and students.

643 young graduates of 8 faculties and Associate Degree Programs received their degrees. Roll of Honor was awarded to Eesha Raza. 73 position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals. Ahmer Bilal Sufi, in his address, congratulated the students, their parents and teachers for this outstanding accomplishments. He motivated the students to be responsible citizens and add value to whatever knowledge they haave acquired.

In his welcome address, Dr. Nassar Ikram, Pro Rector UCP, thanked the guest of honour to have graced the occasion with his presence. He was grateful to Chairman, Mian Amer Mehmood who had sent his congratulatory message to the graduates as he could not attend convocation, and specially thanked Prof Sohail Afzal, Executive Director PGC, for gracing the convocation. UCP, since its inception in 2002, has achieved tremendous success in academics, research, sports, and the social work. The University continues to progress further and advance itself across five pillars.

 

