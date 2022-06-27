421 Sikh Yatrees arrive Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for religious rites

A delegation comprising 421 Sikh yatrees reached Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Lahore today [Monday] to perform rituals and pay their respects at the burial site of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

The Sikh yatrees are on a 10-day visit to attend the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Sikh yatrees would stay overnight at the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and travel to Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in Lahore after breakfast tomorrow.

