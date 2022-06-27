APP

Action against vehicles with tinted glasses ordered

Peshawar   –   District administration Peshawar has directed action against vehicles with tinted glasses, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

It said that district administration has already banned the use of tinted glasses in vehicles under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CRPC) and has directed Traffic Police, Operational Police and other concerned departments for the implementation of the ban in letter and spirit.

Commenting on a news item published in a local newspaper, it said that DC Office has not allowed anyone to use to tinted glasses and directed traffic police to initiate legal proceeding against such vehicles and even those showing permits should also be not spared, as it has issued no such permissions.

DC Peshawar has clarified on the owners of all vehicles that DC Office has issued no permit allowing the use of tinted glasses. He has warned that in case of finding any such fake permit, then stern legal action would be taken against him.

