Bahrain Royal Family to establish power generation plants in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD PR – Royal Family of Bahrain is all set to establish the latest technology-based water power generation plants at Kabul River for Nova City Peshawar.

According to the details, a high-level international delegation of investors from Egypt, Saudi, Bahrain and Germany, under the leadership and guidance of Chairman & Founder Royale Nova His Highness Shaikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa, visited NOVA City Peshawar’s site the other day. The team was led by Director and Co Founder Royale Nova His Excellency Shaikh Naser Shabib Omair Al Jabor Al Noaimi. The delegation really appreciated the site selection and gave in-principle approval for a huge investment in providing the latest technology-based water power generation plants at Kabul River in Nova City Peshawar. This project will redefine the era of development in the real estate sector as it entails the most modern amenities and technology-driven services.

Royale Nova group is keen to make investments in multiple sectors in order to provide the most modern and nature-friendly habitat at NOVA CITY Peshawar. Director and Co Founder Royale Nova Shaikh Naser Al Noaimi also directed their international team of engineers and architects to immediately assist NOVA in the planning of NOVA City and investments in multiple sectors to provide the most modern, state-of-the-art habitat at NOVA City. On this occasion, Ch. Junaid Afzaal Dy. Chairman & Co Founder Royale Nova (also Chairman NOVA GROUP) congratulated the people of KP and Pakistan on this landmark development and marked it as bringing a new era of real estate development in KP.