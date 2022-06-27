Balochistan govt to establish 103 primary schools

QUETTA – Balochistan government has decided to establish 103 primary schools in the province to provide the best education to the masses in the province.

The government has decided to upgrade as many as 60 schools to higher standards in order to enhance available higher education opportunities in the province, an official source said. The government has given the approval to make 1,493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 831 new posts were also being created in the education department, he added.

During the financial year 2022-23, over Rs 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of hundreds of shelterless schools in remote areas of the province, and steps would be taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools and provision of modern facilities in the schools.

The Balochistan government has notified the service rules and promoted around 1,451 SST teachers to headmasters, headmistress and Subject Specialists. He said the government has created multiple posts for teachers to fulfill the vacant positions and ensure availability of teachers in every school of the province. He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

Balochistan government is all set to uplift the standards of Urdu medium schools by providing them quality education at par with English medium schools.