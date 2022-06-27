Agencies

Bangladesh strike twice in rain-hit first session on Day 3

GROS ISLET – Barely 11 overs were possible on a rain-affected third morning of the second and final St. Lucia Test between West Indies and Bangladesh. Bangladesh did manage to break the overnight partnership in the second over of the morning, but centurion Kyle Mayers held fort until rain arrived, forcing an early lunch on Sunday.

Mehidy Hasan struck with his fifth ball of the morning, trapping wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva plumb in front of the stumps after he’d added only three to his overnight score of 26. Having missed his attempted sweep, Da Silva was struck on the back leg and despite a chat from Mayers, decided to walk off as the ball-tracking confirmed it to be indeed hitting his off-stump.

Bangladesh got a second success soon after when Alzarri Joseph miscued a short-arm jab and found midwicket, just after putting West Indies past the 350-run mark. But Mayers dropped anchor and added 13 runs with Kemar Roach in the 5.1 overs that were possible before the rain came pouring. At the time, West Indies lead stood at 142 with three wickets intact and Mayers ten away from his 150.

Scores in brief

WEST INDIES 376/7 (Kyle Mayers 140*; Mehidy Hasan 3-82) lead BANGLADESH 234, by 142 runs.

