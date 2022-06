Blaze due to gas leakage injures six in Karachi

At least six persons received burn wounds in the blaze caused by gas leakage in Karachi on late Sunday night.

According to details, fire erupted due to gas leakage in Bihar Colony area of Lyari in Karachi on Sunday night due to which six persons sustained burn injuries.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reach the spot after being informed and bought the fire under control. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.