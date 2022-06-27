APP

Business community backbone of economy: Mayor

Peshawar   –   Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday said that business community was the backbone of the economy. He assured that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Zubair Ali received a warm welcome from the business community during his visit to Firdous Sabzi Mandi. Inspector Qaiser Bacha, President Sabi Mandi Haji Rahim Shah, Senior Vice President Haider Ali, General Secretary Shahid Khan were also accompanied him.

The Mayor met traders who informed him about their problems. President of the Sabzi Mandi Haji Rahim Shah informed the Mayor about the problems being faced by the vegetable market.

On the occasion, Mayor Zubair Ali issued instructions to repair the road of Firdous Sabzi Mandi on emergency basis, while announcing immediate two boreholes to solve the water problem, while instructing the WSSP to immediately improve the sanitation situation. He also directed WSSP to deploy staff for cleanliness.

Mayor Peshawar also instructed the concerned quarters to immediately install street lights.

He said that business community should play their role in beautifying Peshawar and avoid encroachments so that the people can come easily. He said that business community should support us in this regard.

