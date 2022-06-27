CDWP okays 13 projects worth Rs34bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved 10 projects costing Rs34 billion.

A meeting of the CDWP was held, in which 6 projects worth over Rs107bn were sent to ECNEC while the 17 km long N35 expansion project was approved.

The meeting also approved Sukkur, Rohri new bridge construction project worth more than Rs10 bn, Sharda Noori Top to Jal Khad road construction project worth more than Rs16bn, Muzaffarabad to Mansehra road project worth more than Rs44 billion, cost Rs12 billion were approved.

A plan for a mini sports complex in two and a half hundred districts and a plan for a vocational training institute at a cost of Rs12bn were also sent to ECNEC while a plan for a national cyber security academy costing Rs600mln was approved.

The CDWP also approved a plan for universal health services costing more than Rs2.5bn and Jiwani to Gwadar 132 KV transmission line costing Rs2.32bn, laboratory network for the prevention of AIDS, TB and malaria more than Rs3bn.