Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

n Shehbaz Sharif directs police to protect people’s lives, properties n Shows concern over rising street crimes in Punjab n Lauds law enforcers’ role to fulfil FATF action plan

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday that the role of the provinces in the National Action Plan (NAP) will be restored in ensure better law and order situation in the country, regretting that it didn’t exist in the last four years of the PTI government, a factor behind the increase in terrorism in the country.

He expressed this resolve during a meeting held here on the law and order situation in the province, terror threats as well as the measures being taken to curb the scourge.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the steps to eliminate the sources of terror financing and relevant laws.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the provincial government to take measures for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

He expressed concern over the rise in street crimes in Punjab province. He said the public opinion could only be turned in favour of the police and law enforcement agencies only when they show performance.

Sharif lauded the performance of the law enforcement agencies regarding the fulfilment of the Financial Action Task Force’s action plan. He said the entire nation was united against terrorism and stood side-by-side with the country’s armed forces. “Our struggle will go on till the elimination of terrorism. The government will never compromise Pakistan’s security and defence,” he remarked. He said the role of the provinces in implementation of the National Action Plan would be revived which had subside over the last four years.

The premier said that it was inevitable to ensure law and order in the country for revival of the national economy and country’s development. He said the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood side by side with the country’s armed forces.

“Our struggle will go on till the elimination of terrorism. The government will never compromise Pakistan’s security and defence,” he remarked.

He, however, said that the provinces’ role in elimination of terrorism and militancy from the country is equally important.