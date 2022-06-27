Closure of grocery stores makes citizens suffer

LAHORE – All the bakeries and general stores across the city were closed by the district administration on Sunday as part of the Punjab government’s power saving campaign. Citizens complained that the district administration deprived the people of Lahore from traditional breakfasts, sweets and other meals on holidays. Children’s favorite cakes and pastries also went out of their reach due to the closure of bakeries and other shops.

Talking to media, a citizen said that he visited two or three bakeries to buy a cake for his mother’s birthday but he could not find one. “How much electricity will be saved by closing the bakeries during day time?” questioned another citizen. Citizens complained: “We used to have breakfasts outside on Sundays but the district administration has deprived us of this too. It is incomprehensible to close breakfast points, bakeries and general stores as part of power saving campaign.” They said they used to buy ration from general stores on holidays but now the district administration had made it difficult for them to do shopping on holidays. It is to be noted here that the district administration officials and police personnel patrolled in different areas of the city to ensure implementation of the Punjab government’s orders of shops’ closure. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha said that the wholesale and retail stores, bakeries, general stores, warehouses, shopping malls, private offices and warehouses would remain closed on Sunday.

‘PUNJAB CM FULLY AWARE OF PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab, Imran Goraya has said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of problems facing people of the province and he is making all-out efforts to resolve these issues on priority.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had drowned the country economically and financially. He said that now under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition government had started reviving the economy.

The PML-N leaders said that implementation of public welfare programmes had been started in Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was striving to lessen prices of daily-use items and edibles.He said the CM had also completely abolished official petrol quota of ministers.

The PML-N deputy secretary information Punjab said that now the chief minister and members of the cabinet would not get official petrol even during their performance of duties. Imran Goraya said that PML-N government and its allies were clearing the financial landmines, laid by the outgoing PTI government.