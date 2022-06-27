CM Hamza orders crackdown against drug peddlers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered crackdown against drug peddlers to eradicate narcotics from the province.

On the direction of the chief minister, surveillance against narcotics peddlers and smugglers has been tightened. The Punjab government came into action after a meeting between the Punjab chief minister and the Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the chief minister stressed upon enhancing cooperation among the provinces for stamping out narcotics. Both the leaders agreed to formulate a solid mechanism in order to save the young generation from the poison of narcotics. The CM apprised Shah Zain Bugti about the efforts being made to eradicate narcotics from the province. “We need to expand the scope of the anti-drug awareness campaign,” he added. Hamza maintained that the youth are the future of the country and those spreading poison in their veins do not deserve any leniency.

He also apprised the federal minister about the process he had started to redress the deprivations of the people of South Punjab. He told him that the Speedo Bus service which was closed during the previous chief minister Usman Buzdar government’s tenure had been restored last month. He said that eight additional buses had been provided to further activate and improve Speedo Bus Service. The total number of buses in Bahawalpur Speedo Bus service has now reached twenty, he added.

CM DISPATCHES FIRST FLEET OF 8 SPEEDO BUSES TO BAHAWALPUR

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has fulfilled one more promise made with the people of South Punjab. On the special direction of Hamza Shahbaz, eight additional Speedo buses reached Bahawalpur on Sunday.

Bahawalpur Speedo Bus service was closed in the previous tenure and the chief minister had announced to restore Speedo Bus service in his public rally speech during his last month visit of Bahawalpur. The Speedo Bus service was launched in the first phase with 12 buses plying in Bahawalpur and on the direction of the chief minister, additional service of eight buses has been started in the second phase. On the whole, 20 Speedo buses are providing the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur. The chief minister maintained that 20,000 people will benefit from quality travel facilities on a daily basis and vowed to fulfill every promise being made with the people of South Punjab.

HAMZA TAKES NOTICE OF WALL COLLAPSE AT WATER POND

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three boys due to falling of a wall of the swimming pool in Badami Bagh.

Hamza expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased boys and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured boys. He took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore division and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The chief minister ordered to investigate the wall collapse incident and directed to take indiscriminate legal action against those persons being found guilty of this negligence.