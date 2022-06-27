CM Hamza takes notice of wall collapse incident in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident of wall collapse of a swimming pool in which three boys lost their lives in Badami Bagh area of Lahore on Sunday.

The CM sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore division and CCPO and ordered to investigate the incident.

He also directed to take indiscriminate legal action against those found guilty.

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three boys in the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to other injured boys.