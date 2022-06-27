News Desk

COAS pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Navafil in Masjid-e- Nabvi (PBUH) and Riaz ul Jannah. The COAS also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellent Class, army’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to KSA, met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to expanding military cooperation, bilateral relations and steps for uniting Muslim ummah were discussed.

COAS said that Saudi Arabia has a special place in Muslim ummah and Pakistan also attaches great importance to its brotherly ties with the kingdom.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Millennium Education group wins Ed-Tech Award 2022

Islamabad

IHC summons Interior, HR secretaries in Baloch students’ case

National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

Entertainment

Billionaire Italian eyewear mogul Del Vecchio dead at 87

Entertainment

BET Awards: Stars hit out at US abortion laws at ceremony

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $50,000 at starstudded auction event  in NY

Business

Electricity tariff for XWDiscos likely to go up by Rs7.90 per unit

1 of 8,473

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More