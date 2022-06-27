COAS pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Navafil in Masjid-e- Nabvi (PBUH) and Riaz ul Jannah. The COAS also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellent Class, army’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to KSA, met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to expanding military cooperation, bilateral relations and steps for uniting Muslim ummah were discussed.

COAS said that Saudi Arabia has a special place in Muslim ummah and Pakistan also attaches great importance to its brotherly ties with the kingdom.