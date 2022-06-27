Collective qurbani trend increasing due to exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI – Most people are giving preference to the ‘Collective Qurabni’ on Eid-ul-Azha due to the high prices of sacrificial animals.

This was revealed in a survey of the cattle market on Sunday. The residents of various localities have decided for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations including local seminaries and mosques. Others have opted to go for combined Qurbani (sacrifice), this year, with their relatives and friends. “It is better to take part in the combined Qurbani arranged by a nearby madressah or mosque, and we will do so because we have to spend Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 for a share,” said a customer,

The steady increase in animal prices in the recent years has led to the trend of collective sacrifice, another visitor Naeem Qurashi said.

The average price of a healthy goat and sheep in the market is Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 while the bull price is between Rs 150,000 to 300,000.