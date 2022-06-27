Defence Minister urges Canada to take notice of anti-Pakistan remarks by Canadian MP

The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad this evening with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair.

Taking the floor in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged the Canadian government to take notice of the irresponsible statement of a Canadian parliamentarian against Pakistan and its institutions.

He said Canadian Parliamentarian Tom Kmiec targeted Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and talked about the internal situation in Pakistan. He said a government was removed in Pakistan as a result of a democratic procedure, which was endorsed by the judiciary. He said even today, the majority of the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan are sitting in the House.

The Defence Minister said what an irony it is that western countries always exercise a selective sense of justice and look aside when there is a matter of the rights of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar. He said Canada has become a leading country in the G-7 group regarding the rising incidents of Islamophobia in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the House is holding a discussion on the Charged Expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the next financial year.

Charged expenditures totaling over 27.88 trillion rupees relate to different departments and services including Pakistan Post, Foreign Missions, National Assembly, the Senate as well as repayment of foreign and domestic debt.