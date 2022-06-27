Agencies

Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at all-change Wimbledon

LONDON – Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headline the title chase at Wimbledon where eight-time champion Roger Federer, the world’s top two players as well as valuable ranking points will all be missing. Djokovic is bidding for a seventh title at the All England Club to move level with US great Pete Sampras. Nadal, fresh from a 14th French Open victory and a record-extending 22nd major, is halfway to the first men’s calendar Grand Slam in more than half a century. The season’s third Slam tournament has already made political waves even before the first ball is served on Monday. The decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine means there is no place for world No 1 Daniil Medvedev or 8th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Both the ATP and WTA, who control the men’s and women’s tours, retaliated by stripping ranking points from the tournament. For the first time since his debut in 1999, Federer will be a no-show as the 40-year-old recovers from knee surgery.

 

 

